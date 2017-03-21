Bond set for second suspect in babysitter shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bond was set at one million dollars for Kara Parisi-King, the woman accused of being an accomplice to murder.

Parisi-King is accused of helping Chuckie Lee commit murder after 20-year-old Taylor Brandenburg was shot and killed while babysitting on March 12th.

Police say they caught Parisi-King hiding out with her parents who are now facing obstruction of justice charges.

Parisi-King’s mother, Krista Hankins and step-father Keith Hankins appeared in court Tuesday and told the judge their not guilty.

The judge set their bond at $25,000. Both are due back in court on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

The lawyer told the judge that Krista is a respected paralegal and Keith runs a home improvement company. The lawyer also said both live in Cleveland with their 14 and 15-year-old kids, one who has ‘special needs’.

A second hearing for Parisi-King has not been set.