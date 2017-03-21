Bond set for second suspect in babysitter shooting

By Published: Updated:
Kara Parisi-King (Courtesy: Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bond was set at one million dollars for Kara Parisi-King, the woman accused of being an accomplice to murder.

Parisi-King is accused of helping Chuckie Lee commit murder after 20-year-old Taylor Brandenburg was shot and killed while babysitting on March 12th.

Police say they caught Parisi-King hiding out with her parents who are now facing obstruction of justice charges.

Parisi-King’s mother, Krista Hankins and step-father Keith Hankins appeared in court Tuesday and told the judge their not guilty.

The judge set their bond at $25,000. Both are due back in court on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

The lawyer told the judge that Krista is a respected paralegal and Keith runs a home improvement company. The lawyer also said both live in Cleveland with their 14 and 15-year-old kids, one who has ‘special needs’.

A second hearing for Parisi-King has not been set.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s