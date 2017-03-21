Car slams into utility pole in Clark County

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A car slammed into a utility pole in Bethel Township, bringing down power lines and briefly trapping the driver inside the vehicle.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday on Folk Ream Road, just north of the New Carlisle Pike intersection.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the woman driving the car was removed from the vehicle after briefly being trapped. She suffered minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

Medics were called to the scene to assist. The Ohio State Highway Patrol also assisted at the scene.

Ohio Edison came to the crash site to work on the downed utility pole. The Ohio Edison First Energy website shows 50 customers without power in Clark County.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.