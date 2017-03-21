City names members of new Justice Committee

By Published:
Montgomery County Jail (WDTN Photo/Fred Taylor)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Dayton released the names of the community members on the new Justice Committee for the Montgomery County Jail.

The co-chairs are Rabbi Bernard Barsky, a retired Rabbi from Beth Abraham Synagogue; and Dr. Gary LeRoy, Associate Dean for Student Affairs and Admissions at Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine.

The committee members are:
Branford Brown, Esq., Executive Director, Miami Valley Urban League
Michael Carter, Supt., School & Community Partnerships, Sinclair Comm. College
Stephanie Cook, Esq., City of Dayton Law Department
Rev. David Fox, Retired Chief of Police, Wilberforce University, representing the Dayton unit of the NAACP
Tony Rankin, Retired Chief Deputy, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office
Greg Singer, Judge, Montgomery County Common Pleas Court
Carol Smerz, CEO/President, South Community Behavioral Healthcare
Phil Plummer, Montgomery County Sheriff, Ex officio member

Each person has been appointed for two years. The Montgomery County Commission is expected to create the committee by the end of the month.

The Justice Committee will meet at least quarterly and release an annual report.

The county jail is facing more than half a dozen lawsuits alleging civil rights violations.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s