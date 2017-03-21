City names members of new Justice Committee

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Dayton released the names of the community members on the new Justice Committee for the Montgomery County Jail.

The co-chairs are Rabbi Bernard Barsky, a retired Rabbi from Beth Abraham Synagogue; and Dr. Gary LeRoy, Associate Dean for Student Affairs and Admissions at Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine.

The committee members are:

Branford Brown, Esq., Executive Director, Miami Valley Urban League

Michael Carter, Supt., School & Community Partnerships, Sinclair Comm. College

Stephanie Cook, Esq., City of Dayton Law Department

Rev. David Fox, Retired Chief of Police, Wilberforce University, representing the Dayton unit of the NAACP

Tony Rankin, Retired Chief Deputy, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

Greg Singer, Judge, Montgomery County Common Pleas Court

Carol Smerz, CEO/President, South Community Behavioral Healthcare

Phil Plummer, Montgomery County Sheriff, Ex officio member

Each person has been appointed for two years. The Montgomery County Commission is expected to create the committee by the end of the month.

The Justice Committee will meet at least quarterly and release an annual report.

The county jail is facing more than half a dozen lawsuits alleging civil rights violations.