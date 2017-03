GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters worked quickly to put out a house fire in Germantown on Tuesday morning.

Someone called 911 around 4 a.m. on Tuesday to report a fire in the 200 block of North Cherry Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke showing from a house. Firefighters on scene say the fire was small and quickly contained.

No one was hurt.

The fire is under investigation.