DPS Board weighs busing issues

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For many months, parents have been raising concerns over old and unsafe school buses at Dayton Public Schools.

Tuesday night, the school board could take action on the issue.

The DPS board meeting is scheduled to get underway at 6:30 Tuesday night.

The district will weigh their options searching for the cheapest and safest solution to get new buses.

The district’s finance committee approved a new resolution to get new buses Monday. There’s been a lot of debate over how they get them.

So much so, that it got a little heated Monday night when a board member resigned on the issue after he was outnumbered in a 2 to 1.

Districts officials tell 2 NEWS they will be presenting the resolution to board members and a vote could come Tuesday night.

2 NEWS will attend the meeting Tuesday night and will keep you updated.

