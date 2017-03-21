VIDEO: Standoff in Fairborn ends peacefully, 1 in custody

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Fairborn have an apartment building surrounded in the 700 block of Clover Street Tuesday morning.

2 NEWS has learned Police are there trying to get a man to come out of the apartment. The building has not been evacuated at this time.

A 2 NEWS viewer, Tim Jackson, sent this video of the scene:

Sgt. Willard Watts from the Fairborn Police Department said police were called to an apartment in the complex around 11:00 a.m. after reports of a man standing in front of the building waving a knife.

When police arrived the man went back inside one of the apartments and refused to come out.

The Fairborn Regional Emergency Response Team was called to the scene and tried to talk to the man but he still refused to come out.

Watts said part of the apartment building was evacuated during the incident. Eventually, the man did exit the apartment and the incident ended peacefully.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital for a mental evaluation. No one was injured.

2 NEWS Viewer Tim Jackson captured the suspect being taken into custody on his mobile phone:

Sgt. Watts told 2 NEWS charges in the case are pending.

