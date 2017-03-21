Lawsuit: School officials didn’t protect girl from assault

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A federal lawsuit alleging Ohio school officials failed to protect an elementary school student from sexual assault and bullying by two male students has been filed by the girl’s parents.

The Blade in Toledo reports the lawsuit was filed Tuesday against the Otsego Local School District near Bowling Green, about 25 miles south of Toledo.

The lawsuit says the girl was a second-grader when two brothers — a second-grader and a third-grader — began bullying and sexually harassing her in the 2012-13 school year and continued until she transferred last November.

The lawsuit alleges the harassment included physical assaults and death threats. The complaint seeks unspecified damages.

Otsego Superintendent Adam Koch says he can’t comment on pending litigation, but says student safety is a high priority.

