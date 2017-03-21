Local parents react to new Ohio gun law taking effect today

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Some parents are concerned about the new gun law taking effect in the state Tuesday.

The law allows anyone with a concealed carry license to carry a gun in more places like daycare centers, school zones, and airports.

“It’s ridiculous. I don’t know why anybody would need to bring a gun into any of those places anyway,” said Dayton parent Heather Mills.

Mills believes the law is a step in the wrong direction.

The law allows CCW permit holders to not only carry in daycare centers, but also college campuses, airports, some government buildings and on private planes.

“It gives an opportunity for something to happen that could be very dangerous. The reasons there are no guns allowed is for safety,” said Mills.

Other parents disagree. Columbus parent, Janelle Beagles has had her CCW permit for two and a half years and calls the new law is great.

“I feel safer knowing I can protect my child or family member, and protect myself,” said Beagles.

With multiple school shootings in recent years, parent Jessica Graf says the law disgusts her and the state should focus on tougher gun laws to make sure mentally ill people can’t get their hands on firearms.

“We’re not a militant nation on defense,” said Graf of Oakwood.

She worries about toddlers getting their hands on weapons left in the open by accident.

“Having it strapped to you is one thing, but you’re always putting those things (purses) down,” said Graf.

Beagles says as long as CCW holders follow the law there shouldn’t be an issue.

“As long as it’s concealed and you’re not waving it around or anything like that. There should be no problem,” said Beagles.

