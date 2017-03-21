Man charged with assault with a deadly weapon for tweeting GIF at journalist

DALLAS, TX (WCMH) — A Maryland man is facing charges after tweeting a GIF to a journalist that induced a seizure.

Police say John Rivello tweeted animated strobe images to Newsweek senior writer Kurt Eichenwald last December with the message “you deserve a seizure for your post.”

Eichenwald is epileptic and the strobe lights triggered a seizure, CNN reported.

The FBI and police in Maryland and Dallas investigated the case and arrested Rivello.

Rivello was previously charged with federal cyberstalking for the tweets. The State of Texas has since added a charge of aggravated assault.

This is the county assault indictment against the guy who caused me to have a seizure by tweeting a strobe at me. https://t.co/Oo839cvvK6 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 20, 2017