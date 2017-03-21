Man indicted on attempted murder charge in cop shooting

This undated photo provided by the Cincinnati Police Department shows Damion McRae, who is charged with attempted murder and a weapons count after police say he opened fire on two officers responding to a domestic violence call at an apartment complex Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Cincinnati. (Cincinnati Police Department)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A man shot by Cincinnati police after a prosecutor says he shot and injured one of the officers has been indicted on charges including attempted murder.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said Tuesday that 37-year-old Damion McRae also has been indicted on charges of felonious assault, assault and weapons counts in the March 12 shooting. Deters says the officers won’t face charges.

The prosecutor says the officers were responding to a report of domestic violence at an apartment complex when McRae shot Officer Kenneth Grubbs in the abdomen with a 9 mm rifle. Deters says both officers returned fire, and McRae was shot four or five times.

McRae and Grubbs have been released from the hospital. McRae was jailed.

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for McRae’s attorney.

