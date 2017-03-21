Man questioned in Ronnie Bowers fatal shooting arraigned on other charges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering man questioned in connection with the fatal shooting of Ronnie Bowers was arraigned Tuesday morning on other charges.

Miles Heizer was indicted on robbery and abduction charges by a Montgomery County grand jury.

Tuesday morning, he entered a plea of “not guilty” and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Police in Kettering say Heizer and another man beat up a male victim while he was sleeping.

Heizer was one of four people arrested in the September 2016 shooting death of 16-year-old Ronnie Bowers. The Kettering Police Department later released him, but court documents show he is still under investigation for his involvement in Bowers’ death. Bowers died of a gunshot wound to the head. Three juveniles were charged in connection to the case.

Later in September, Heizer was indicted for felonious assault, related to a separate incident involving a baseball bat. The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said that in March of 2016, Heizer was stopped at the intersection of Wilmington and Woodman Drive in Kettering when he got out of his car and walked up to another car with a baseball bat in his hand, Heizer is accused of striking a 21-year-old man with the bat, causing him to suffer serious injuries. Heizer pleaded guilty to felonious assault in this case in January.