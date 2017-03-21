New coaster taken for test run

Mason, Ohio (WDTN) – The New Mystic Timbers roller coaster at Kings Island took its first test run Monday.

The 24-passenger train made its way through over three thousand feet of track.

The coaster takes riders up 16 hills and can reach speeds up to 53 miles per hour.

Mystic Timbers debuts when Kings Island opens April 15.

