New Ohio law: Drivers leave 3-foot gap to pass bicyclists

By Published:
Piqua Daily Call Photo/Mike Ullery

 

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new Ohio law requires drivers to allow at least 3 feet of space when passing bicyclists on the road, though some cyclists say it’s tough to enforce and not a strong enough deterrent to cars zipping past too closely.

Some Ohio cities, including Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus, already had similar requirements.

The measure that took effect Tuesday is among 17 bills that Republican Gov. John Kasich signed late last year. It adds the specific 3-foot passing provision to Ohio law, which previously required allowing a generic “safe distance.”

The Plain Dealer reports Ohio joins more than half the states in the country in setting that specification as part of law to help protect bicyclists.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s