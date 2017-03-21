No charges in January officer-involved shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Grand Jury heard testimony about the January 26 officer-involved shooting at the Hawthorn Suites Miami Township.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday three officers fired their duty weapons at a vehicle driven by Antwaun Brown, after Brown had crashed his vehicle into two unmarked police vehicles and in the direction of multiple officers on foot.

Only after these shots were fired did Brown stop his vehicle.

The Prosecutor’s Office said Brown was grazed during the incident and was taken into custody.

Brown remains in the Montgomery County Jail on charges of Felonious Assault of a Police Officer.

Upon consideration of all the testimony and evidence, with respect to the officers’ conduct, the Grand Jury returned a no true bill, finding that the officers acted lawfully.

