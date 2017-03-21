One person killed in crash on S.R. 725

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a crash on S.R. 725.

The crash happened in the 15000 block on 725 just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say someone called 911 to report the crash and said it looked like someone has been killed.

Police say a person died when a car hit a tree. No other information has been released about the victim.

The crash is under investigation.

We have a crew at the scene and well provide updates as they become available.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest updates for this developing story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news