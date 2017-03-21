Police nab drugs during raid of Sidney home

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Sidney Police found drugs and drug paraphernalia during a raid of a house on Monday.

Officers executed a narcotics search warrant at a house in the 700 block of Port Jefferson Road just after 6 p.m. on Monday.

Police found suspected methamphetamine, crack, syringes, meth pipe, crack pipe and scales.

When the investigation is completed it will be presented to the Grand Jury for charges.

Anyone with information about drug activity in Sidney is asked to call police at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).