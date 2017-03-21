Rapid Fire Pizza giving away pizza

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The new location for Rapid Fire Pizza is giving away pizza to the first 500 people.

This it to celebrate their grand opening at the Englewood location located at 1080 S Main St.

The restaurant chain is built the new store at the corner of Wenger Road and Main Street

Rapid Fire Pizza, a locally-based pizza company, has opened two locations in the Miami Valley and its first in Cincinnati.

