Rapid Fire Pizza giving away pizza

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The new location for Rapid Fire Pizza is giving away pizza to the first 500 people.

This it to celebrate their grand opening at the Englewood location located at 1080 S Main St.

GRAND OPENING Be 1 of the first 500 in our Englewood OH location today & have a FREE pizza on us. Open 10:30a #RapidFiredPizza #rapidgrowth pic.twitter.com/lD7GVNqL4M — Rapid Fired Pizza (@rapidfiredpizza) March 21, 2017

The restaurant chain is built the new store at the corner of Wenger Road and Main Street

Rapid Fire Pizza, a locally-based pizza company, has opened two locations in the Miami Valley and its first in Cincinnati.

