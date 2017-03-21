RTA replacing old trolley poles

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The RTA is in the process of a major infrastructure upgrade.

They are replacing outdated trolley structures in the Westwood area near Hoover and Kammer Avenues in Dayton.

Jessica Olson, Communication Manager for Greater Dayton RTA, “Some of the wires and poles haven’t been updated for some more than 40 years and the idea is that this will improve our service but overall how the neighborhood looks.”

RTA says bus service would not be interrupted during construction.

This is the first part of a multi-million dollar project for that neighborhood

