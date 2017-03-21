Suspicious person call leads to drug arrest in Mercer County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities investigating a suspicious person call in Washington Township made a drug arrest on Monday.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office went to a home in Washington Township after a person called and said a suspicious man was in a truck in his driveway.

Deputies found a man who was disoriented and unaware of his surroundings. The truck he was in did not belong to him and deputies could not make contact with the registered owner from Lima.

When a tow truck arrived to remove the truck from the scene, deputies found small baggies containing methamphetamines.

Deputies arrested 47-year-old Shane Richard Burk from Ohio City, Ohio on felony fifth degree Possession of Drugs. Burk is being held in the Mercer County Jail on $150,000 bond.

The case is being sent to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review of additional charges.

The Coldwater Police Department assisted the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.