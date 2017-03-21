Tipp City holds forum on opiods

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – One Miami Valley town is working to educate citizens about how the heroin and opioid crisis affects them.

The opioid problem is real and the epidemic is bringing communities like Tipp City together to learn more about addiction and what community members can do to help.

Centerville recently held a similar forum after a couple overdosed and left four children behind.

Stories like this are why Tipp City will come together Tuesday night to educate the public and discuss the opioid problem in this community.

2 NEWS asked Police Chief Eric Burris what the problem looks like in Tipp City and he said it’s increasing every year. So much so, that his officers carry the overdose combatant, Narcan.

Chief Burris says his officers have used the the drug seven times so far this year. “I think it’s important to get the awareness out there for everyone,” Burns said. “A lot of people in Tipp City don’t think we have that problem but we do. We are close enough to Dayton that we are seeing the heroin come up out of Dayton and heading north.”

The forum is from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Tipp City Government Center on South Garber Drive.

The event is free, and everyone in the community is encouraged to attend.

