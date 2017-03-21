UD will formally install Dr. Eric Spina in April

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton said Tuesday it will inaugurate Dr. Eric F. Spina as its 19th president April 2-5, with five days of events highlighting the university’s faith, service, academic prowess, artistic excellence and community engagement, and introducing a bold vision for its future.

UD said the April 4 ceremony will be non-traditional and fast-paced, with multimedia, song, dance and a few surprises, and feature two dozen members of the UD family and their thoughts on “This is Our UD.”

According to a written statement, Spina will be formally commissioned as president by the University board of trustees and the Marianist Province of the United States, and will share the initial outline of a strategic vision for the University.

Spina became University president July 1, 2016.

“I’m inspired by what I see and what I have learned about this extraordinary university,” Spina said. “I don’t want the installation to be just about me, but about how we got to where we are as an institution, and provide an authentic, rich and forward-looking experience that touches the variety of people in our UD family.

“We’ve found ways to pull in contributions from everyone we touch.”

