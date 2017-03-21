University bumps up graduation to fulfill father’s dying wish

MINNEAPOLIS (KARE) – Commencement at the University of Minnesota is not scheduled until May, but on Monday the university made a rare exception.

U of M engineering student Collin Brown was presented with his diploma early so his dad could see him graduate.

Ken Brown is in the late stages of a four year battle with ALS. Lately his condition has been declining more rapidly.

“It’s huge,” said Ken Brown, speaking slowly and deliberately at his Champlin home before the ceremony.

“Ken’s goal all along has been to be able to see him graduate,” added Ken’s wife, Patti.

His doctor recently told the family that Ken likely won’t last that long.

“The hospice doctor thought that it would be about Easter – and May would be a stretch,” Patti Brown said.