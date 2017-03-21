Woman hit by van in Dayton

By Published: Updated:
Dayton Police investigate a pedestrian strike at South Main and Washington Streets.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday morning.

An officer on patrol found the woman in the street at the intersection of South Main and Washington Streets.

Police say a silver van that reportedly hit the woman was still at the scene. The van’s windshield was damaged, and a shoe could be seen lying in the road behind the van.

A RTA bus is also parked at the accident scene, but it’s unclear why it’s still there.

The woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Police have not released her condition.

Washington Street is closed from Patterson to Jefferson as police investigate the crash. Main Street is not closed due to the accident.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll provide updates as they become available.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s