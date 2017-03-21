Woman hit by van in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday morning.

An officer on patrol found the woman in the street at the intersection of South Main and Washington Streets.

Police say a silver van that reportedly hit the woman was still at the scene. The van’s windshield was damaged, and a shoe could be seen lying in the road behind the van.

A RTA bus is also parked at the accident scene, but it’s unclear why it’s still there.

The woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Police have not released her condition.

Washington Street is closed from Patterson to Jefferson as police investigate the crash. Main Street is not closed due to the accident.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll provide updates as they become available.