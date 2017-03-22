2 garages damaged after car catches on fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A car fire damaged two garages on a Dayton street early on Wednesday morning.

The fire started in a car parked between two garages in an alley in the first block of Philadelphia Street just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

The fire spread to one garage and damaged another. Firefighters were able to contain the fire quickly after they arrived on the scene.

Both were detached garages, and no houses were damaged by the fire. No one was hurt.

A fire investigator was called to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.