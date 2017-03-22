2 garages damaged after car catches on fire

By Published:
generic fire medic emergency vehicle
(WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A car fire damaged two garages on a Dayton street early on Wednesday morning.

The fire started in a car parked between two garages in an alley in the first block of Philadelphia Street just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

The fire spread to one garage and damaged another. Firefighters were able to contain the fire quickly after they arrived on the scene.

Both were detached garages, and no houses were damaged by the fire. No one was hurt.

A fire investigator was called to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s