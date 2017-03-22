3 years later, questions remain in Zaden McKnight disappearance

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This week marks three years since Michelle Williams last saw her daughter and grandson.

Williams is frustrated after so much time still many questions remain.

Nichelle McKnight and her son Zaden were last seen by family on March 21 of 2014.

After a weeklong search McKnight”s body was found in the Stillwater River in Harrison Township. Zaden, would be turning 8-years-old has never been found.

“Each day I’m living hell. That’s what I’m doing,” said Williams with tears in her eyes.

Williams remembers her daughter and grandson by telling their story and keeping photos up around the house. Nichelle was in the Air Force and her son is described as a happy little boy nicknamed melon-head.

“Some days it’s easier, other days are harder. I am constantly wondering what would Nichelle do? What would Zaden do?’,” said Williams.

The case cuts deep for law-enforcement too. No one has been charged with the murder of McKnight or the disappearance of Zaden.

The main suspect in this case, Antwan Anderson shot and killed himself after a police pursuit. Police believe Nichelle and Zaden may have been murdered in Anderson’s girlfriend’s basement. The girlfriend, Tonisha Harris is serving a 10 month prison sentence for credit card theft.

“We want this case solved. And attack on a child is an attack on our community,” said Crimestoppers coordinator Elmer Querubin.

Querubin says detectives have exhausted all leads in the case.

Michelle is holding onto hope that they will find Zaden alive, but police say they are looking for a body.

There is a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest or the body of Zaden.

The family is holding a balloon launch on Saturday at Triangle Park at 6:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call crimestoppers at 937–222 – STOP.