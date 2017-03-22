Authorities: Woman admits breaking into Amish homes in Ohio

CHARDON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a woman confessed to burglaries against the Amish in northeast Ohio after detectives arrested her and found jars of loose change, cash and other items in her vehicle.

The Geauga County sheriff says detectives stopped the vehicle last week after a burglary victim reported the license plate information. Investigators say 39-year-old Lisa Bishop confessed to burglaries in Ashtabula, Geauga, Portage and Trumbull counties but didn’t provide a motive or explain why she targeted the religious sect that shuns many modern conveniences.

At least a dozen burglaries are under investigation. One man tells WJW-TV that his wife’s purses were taken from their home and his children had trouble sleeping afterward.

Bishop is charged with burglary. Court records listed no attorney for the Montville Township woman.

