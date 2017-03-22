Bengals’ Adam “Pacman” Jones faces misdemeanor charges

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones faces three misdemeanor charges, including assault, but no longer is charged with a felony.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Wednesday that a felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance was dismissed at the prosecuting attorney’s request.

Deters said the misdemeanors also include disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

The 33-year-old veteran whose career has been marked by off-the-field legal issues was jailed Jan. 3 after a confrontation with a hotel security employee was followed by a struggle with Cincinnati police and a sheriff’s office report Jones spit on a nurse’s hand.

Deters says the criminal charge won’t be pursued, given that the nurse has been pursuing a possible civil remedy.

A Bengals spokesman said the team has no comment.

