Bengals’ Adam “Pacman” Jones faces misdemeanor charges

By Published: Updated:
Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones speaks to reporters as he is released from the Hamilton County Justice Center after be charged with felony harassment with a bodily substance, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati. He is also charged with assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing police. An attorney representing Jones told a Hamilton County judge that he "vehemently denies" the charges that led to his arrest. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones faces three misdemeanor charges, including assault, but no longer is charged with a felony.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Wednesday that a felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance was dismissed at the prosecuting attorney’s request.

Deters said the misdemeanors also include disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

The 33-year-old veteran whose career has been marked by off-the-field legal issues was jailed Jan. 3 after a confrontation with a hotel security employee was followed by a struggle with Cincinnati police and a sheriff’s office report Jones spit on a nurse’s hand.

Deters says the criminal charge won’t be pursued, given that the nurse has been pursuing a possible civil remedy.

A Bengals spokesman said the team has no comment.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s