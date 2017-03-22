Cause-of-death cancer ruling aids Ohio drunken driver’s case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A drunken driver has been sentenced to six months in jail after an Ohio coroner’s office changed its ruling on what killed another driver he hit, attributing her death to her advanced cancer rather than the collision.

Thirty-six-year-old Timothy Castle apologized to Debra Meadows’ relatives before he was sentenced Tuesday in Columbus on low-level charge for driving while intoxicated. The Columbus Dispatch reports Castle told the family they probably don’t feel justice was served and that he’d likely feel that way too if he were in their position.

The 58-year-old Meadows died 11 days after the May 2014 crash.

Castle escaped an aggravated vehicular homicide charge when the cause-of-death ruling was changed last year, after the original forensic pathologist for the case was fired and the autopsy findings were reviewed.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news