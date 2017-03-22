Child found wandering alone in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman tells 2 NEWS she found a child wandering alone in Dayton wearing only underwear Wednesday.

The child was found near the intersection of West Third Street and Euclid Avenue around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Lisa Walker tells 2 NEWS she saw the boy, which she says looks to be about three-years-old, wandering alone and put him in her car. She gave him a blanket and a granola bar and called 911.

Police responded and took the boy to a daycare nearby. A worker at that daycare declined to be identified but did tell us they provided food and clothing to the boy was doing well and interacting with the other children.

Child Protective Services was called and the child was escorted by police and CPS workers from the daycare.

It is not known at this hour where the boy was taken. Police tell 2 NEWS they do not yet know who or where the parents of the boy are.

2 NEWS will continue to follow this story and keep you updated as we learn more about this developing story.

