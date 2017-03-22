Dump Truck crashes into house in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A house in Kettering was heavily damaged after a dump truck crashed into it Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Stroop and Tait Roads.

Police say a dump truck going west on Stroop Road ran off the road, hit several poles and eventually crashed into the house.

The driver of the dump truck was taken to Kettering Medical Center. Police did not release his condition, but they did say the driver was conscious and alert when he was removed from the scene.

No one was inside the house when the crash happened. The homeowners were contacted and investigators are still working to determine the extent of the damage.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

