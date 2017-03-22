Full autopsy reports in Pike County killings will not be released

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday they will not release the complete autopsy reports of the eight Rhoden family members killed last April.

All of the family members were shot execution style, according to investigators.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Attorney General Mike DeWine, whose office is leading the investigation, was fighting the release of the full reports, saying it could compromise the investigation. DeWine’s office provided heavily redacted versions last fall.

Kessler said the family’s concerns were reflected in a statement he made in July regarding the release of the autopsies. “I do not want to release any information that might impede the criminal investigation or the families’ grieving process,” Kessler said in that July 22 statement.

Kessler also said he didn’t have conversations with criminal investigators about information he redacted in the full autopsy reports.

