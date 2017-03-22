House rules panel starts on health care bill

Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma listen at right as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting on women in healthcare, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican Rep. Pete Sessions of Texas has opened a House committee hearing saying the health care overhaul that was signed into law seven years ago “has failed the American people.”

Sessions says former President Barack Obama promised that his health overhaul would mean more choice, more competition and lower costs for Americans.

But Sessions says the premiums have increased 25 percent this year on the health exchanges where people shop for coverage and that millions of Americans had to give up health plans they liked.

Sessions serves as chairman of the House Rules Committee, which is determining the conditions under which the House will vote on Republican-led health care legislation Thursday.

Sessions says the Republican bill empowers individuals and families to make their own health care decisions.

