Local man reacts to London terrorist attack

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The attack in London has sent shockwaves throughout the world, including here in the Miami Valley. A Centerville man is relieved after learning his family in the U.K. are safe and accounted for.

Alan Kercher is a native of the United Kingdom. He’s been in the states for decades, but travels frequently to London for business. He’s very familiar with the area where the attack happened and says he’s thankful he wasn’t there or any of his family.

“My phone went off in my pocket,” Kercher said. “I thought it was business, it was twitter. And it was breaking news.”

Police say the deadly attack started on the famed Westminster bridge. Kercher says the bridge is a crowded hot spot for tourists.

“It’s always congested,” Kercher said. “There’s a lot of people. There’s two sidewalks on the road that probably got four or fire people in width.”

The bridge is near a large hotel popular with tourists. Kercher says many in the area walk to get around.

“There’s a curb which is about 8 or 9 inches high just like a step,” Kercher said. “That’s the only thing that separate traffic.

Following the attack, Kercher tried to get a hold of family. After a few hours, he was able to reach them.

“I talked to my mum,” Kercher said. “My mum was just as shocked as everyone else. She was like wow you know can you believe it.”

Kercher’s mom actually heard from friends who were there on the bridge at the time of the attack.

“She had a friend that was there and witnessed one of the incidents,” Kercher said. “Of one of the lady’s that had died and said it wasn’t a nice sight. You can imagine it must be awful.”

Kercher was just in London in January.He has plans to go back in April and doesn’t plan on changing that because of what happened.