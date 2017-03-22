Local Universities check in on students abroad

By Published:
Emergency services work at the scene of a crashed car close to the Houses of Parliament, London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. London police say officers called to 'firearms incident' on Westminster Bridge, near Parliament. The leader of Britain's House of Commons says a man has been shot by police at Parliament. David Liddington also said there were "reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity." London's police said officers had been called to a firearms incident on Westminster Bridge, near the parliament. Britain's MI5 says it is too early to say if the incident is terror-related.(Yui Mok/PA via AP)

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Cedarville University is reaching out to their students who are studying in England after an attack outside British Parliament Wednesday.

Cedarville University says it has two students studying in England and one student on the University campus from Great Britain.

The private university also says they have one student studying in Ireland.

2 NEWS has reached out to universities across the Miami Valley to learn how many  students are studying abroad right now. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s