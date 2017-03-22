Local Universities check in on students abroad

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Cedarville University is reaching out to their students who are studying in England after an attack outside British Parliament Wednesday.

Cedarville University says it has two students studying in England and one student on the University campus from Great Britain.

The private university also says they have one student studying in Ireland.

2 NEWS has reached out to universities across the Miami Valley to learn how many students are studying abroad right now. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news