Man accused of having gun at Ohio college indicted

Deandre McClarin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An 18-year-old man accused of displaying a gun in a community college building in Ohio’s capital city and causing a lockdown at the college has been indicted on charges including inducing panic and aggravated menacing.

Franklin County’s prosecutor said Wednesday that the grand jury also indicted Deandre McClarin on weapons counts. Columbus State Community College closed for a day March 8 after the reports of a man with a gun at the college’s Center for Teaching and Learning. No gunshots were reported.

Court records don’t show an attorney for McClarin.

McClarin was arrested later in suburban Columbus. Classes at the college resumed March 9.

The school has said McClarin wasn’t a student there.

McClarin is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges April 7.

