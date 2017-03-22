Man accused of having gun at Ohio college indicted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An 18-year-old man accused of displaying a gun in a community college building in Ohio’s capital city and causing a lockdown at the college has been indicted on charges including inducing panic and aggravated menacing.

Franklin County’s prosecutor said Wednesday that the grand jury also indicted Deandre McClarin on weapons counts. Columbus State Community College closed for a day March 8 after the reports of a man with a gun at the college’s Center for Teaching and Learning. No gunshots were reported.

Court records don’t show an attorney for McClarin.

McClarin was arrested later in suburban Columbus. Classes at the college resumed March 9.

The school has said McClarin wasn’t a student there.

McClarin is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges April 7.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news