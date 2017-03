DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was ejected in a single-vehicle crash on South Gettysburg Avenue early on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the scene on Gettysburg near Stony Hollow Road around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a man ejected from a car. The man was alert and talking to police.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

Police say the car crashed and flipped. The cause of the crash is under investigation.