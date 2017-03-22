Man’s hanging in holding cell prompts police investigation

By Published:
James Fitzpatrick (Photo: Elyria Police Department)

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — A police department west of Cleveland plans an internal investigation after a man arrested in a child pornography case hanged himself in a holding cell using his shoelaces.

Elyria police Chief Duane Whitely says his department’s investigation will follow a separate one by the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, identified by police as 47-year-old James Fitzpatrick, was arrested Monday. Police say they were checking on him every half-hour before he was found unresponsive later that day.

The Chronicle-Telegram reports that Elyria police procedures for processing suspects call for officers to search detainees and keep holding cells free of any objects that can be misused, but don’t mention removing shoelaces or specific accessories.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s