Medical marijuana discussions part of ADAMHS meeting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The legalization of medical marijuana was a topic of discussion Wednesday night in Montgomery County.

A prevention consultant spoke on the topic to a group from ADAMHS. The conversation was held during its Board of Trustees meeting.

The purpose of the discussion was to educate employees at ADAMHS on the new law and its impact on treatment and prevention services.

Ohio Certified Prevention Consultant Allison Sharer said, “Certainly one of the big things we want to talk with them about is helping people understand that as we educate people more and more about this law, is it’s not a prescription. A lot of people use that language all the time, but it doesn’t really meet the standards of a prescription.”

Medical Marijuana in Ohio is scheduled to become fully operational by Fall of 2018.

