Miamisburg man from UK reacts to terror in Britain

Published:

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Alan Kercher frequently travels to the UK on business and to visit his family.

Kercher says he’s familiar with the area around the British Parliament and says it’s a popular area for tourists.

When he heard the news, Alan Kercher said he went straight for his phone to check on his family.

They are all OK, but he says people in Britain are still on edge with the continued presence of police.

However, Kercher thinks British authorities are getting better at handling mass tragedy and believes they are well equipped to protect the public.

“I think we know that the metro police are a very experienced police force. That would of dealt with it as quickly and sharply as possible. It is just a bit of a travesty that it has happened to what looks like a lot of foreign visitors,” said Kercher.

He adds,”They are well versed in terror and they are well trained. The people there will pull together and hopefully it can be minimized by people picking up where these cells operate. If it’s terrorism, hopefully they get to the bottom of it.”

Kercher says his family is relieved the terror appears to be over, but they remain on high alert until more is known.

 

