Missing Adult Alert issued in Columbus

By Published:
Charlie Carlton Amber Alert image/Columbus Police Department

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Columbus Police Department issued a Missing Adult Alert for A Franklin County man.

Police say 81-year-old Charlie Carlton was last scene at a residence on Scottwood Road in Columbus around noon on Tuesday.

Carlton is a black man, standing 5’9″ and weighing 180 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police say Carlton suffers from dementia and other medical conditions. He was last seen wearing a red, white and blue button up shirt and black pants with a UAW symbol on the back.

The vehicle involved is a dark green 1996 Cadillac Deville with OH plate number EIT7609. .

Call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

