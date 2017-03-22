No indictment for Dayton officers involved in shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Dayton police officers will not face charges for shooting a man who fired at them.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the Montgomery County Grand Jury heard testimony and evidence concerning the officer involved shooting that happened on January 26, 2017, in which two Dayton Police Officers fired their weapons, striking Larry Black after he fired his weapon at the officers.

The Prosecutor’s office says before the incident, Black fired his weapon towards a family member and had refused officers’ demands that he exit the home, prompting the SWAT team to be deployed.

READ MORE: Police visited suspect days before shooting

Upon consideration of all the testimony and evidence, the Grand Jury returned a no true bill, finding that the officers acted lawfully.

Black was charged with five counts of felonious assault, for shooting at the officers and the family member.

Dayton Police said in January they were dispatched for a domestic violence call. Initial calls indicated the man had fired a shot at his son while inside the home.

SWAT was called in to secure the home and the surrounding area.

During the standoff, the man inside the home fired at least one shot at police. Officers returned fire and were able to get the gun away from the man.

Prosecutors say that case will be presented to the Grand Jury in the near future.

