Polaris recalls 19k all-terrain vehicles due to burn and fire hazards

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than 19,000 Polaris ATV’s are being recalled after reports of fires.

Polaris has received nearly 800 reports of incidents, including 47 fires and four minor burn injuries.

The ATV’s were sold nationwide from May 2014 through March 2017.

Consumers should contact Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off-Road Safety Recalls” for more information.

In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s