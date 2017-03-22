Polaris recalls 19k all-terrain vehicles due to burn and fire hazards

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than 19,000 Polaris ATV’s are being recalled after reports of fires.

Polaris has received nearly 800 reports of incidents, including 47 fires and four minor burn injuries.

The ATV’s were sold nationwide from May 2014 through March 2017.

Consumers should contact Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off-Road Safety Recalls” for more information.

In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.