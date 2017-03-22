Police: Man checks out of hospital, steals ambulance

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities on Long Island say an 83-year-old man has been arrested after checking himself out of a hospital and stealing an ambulance.

Police say Donald Winkler, of Merrick, was upset with the quality of care he was receiving and checked himself out of Nassau University Medical Center around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators say Winkler then stole an ambulance from the hospital parking lot that had the keys in the ignition.

Police say they later found the man at a nearby 7-Eleven. Investigators say he admitted to taking the ambulance.

Winkler was arrested, taken back to the hospital and evaluated. Police arraigned him at his bed.

Winkler is charged with second-degree grand larceny. It was not known if Winkler had an attorney.