Professor says we’re seeing a pattern in terror attacks

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Doctor Glen Duerr, assistant professor of international studies at Cedarville University, joined us on set Wednesday to provide perspective on the deadly attack in London.

“It’s the fourth time now there’s been an Isis or Isis-inspired attack that’s followed this kind of tactical pattern,” said. Dr. Duerr. He’s referring to the use of a vehicle to cause mass casualties.

He pointed to the terror attacks in Nice, Berlin, Columbus, Ohio, and now London.

“It seems to be a new tactic,” he said. “Whether it’s directly related to Isis or Isis-inspired, or something else, clearly it’s following that pattern.”

He also talked about the significance of Wednesday’s attack at Parliament because it’s symbolic to the heart of British democracy.