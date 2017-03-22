British Police Officer stabbed outside Parliament

LONDON (AP) — The leader of Britain’s House of Commons says a man has been shot by police at Parliament. David Liddington also said there were “reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity.” He also said a police officer was stabbed.

London’s police said officers had been called to a firearms incident on Westminster Bridge, near the parliament.

A session of Parliament was suspended after the incident.

Britain’s MI5 says it is too early to say if the incident is terror-related.

A session of Britain’s House of Commons has been suspended as witnesses reported hearing sounds like gunfire nearby.

The Commons’ speaker suspended the session as police responded to an incident.

Journalists at the Parliament building said they were told to stay in their offices.

The Press Association news agency reported that two people were seen lying within the grounds of Parliament.

Police had no immediate confirmation.

