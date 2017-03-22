Reward offered in armed robbery investigation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered in an armed robbery case in Dayton.

Police say on March 16 two men entered the Dollar General store in the 800 block of S. Gettysburg Street in Dayton.

One of the men was carrying a gun and pointed it at customers and cashiers in the store.

The first man was wearing a red t-shirt and blue jeans with a black hooded sweatshirt. The second man with the gun was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white insignia.

Police say the two were dropped off prior to the robbery by a car, possibly an older model Volvo.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying the two men in the photo.

If you have any information about this crime please call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).

The reward is being offered for information leading the arrest and charging of the individuals responsible in this case.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news