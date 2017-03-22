Sheriff to discuss drug arrests Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the recent activity of the R.A.N.G.E. task force.

The news conference is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Phil Plummer will discuss search warrants and arrests made by the task force Wednesday morning.

2 NEWS will be there for the news conference. You can watch it live right here as it happens.

