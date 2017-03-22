Statewide tornado siren test happening on Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Don’t be alarmed if you hear sirens going off on Wednesday morning.

A statewide tornado drill is planned for 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

The test is part of “National Severe Weather Preparedness Week”.

People are encouraged to review emergency plans, practice tornado and fire drills, and update emergency kits.

