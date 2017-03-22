Statewide tornado siren test happening on Wednesday

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Don’t be alarmed if you hear sirens going off on Wednesday morning.

A statewide tornado drill is planned for 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

The test is part of “National Severe Weather Preparedness Week”.

People are encouraged to review emergency plans, practice tornado and fire drills, and update emergency kits.

You can stay on top of the weather with the Storm Team 2 Weather app.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.
Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s