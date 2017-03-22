Woman beaten, car taken by boyfriend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman told police she was beaten and her car was stolen Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to 17 Brandt Street around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of an armed robbery in progress.

When officers arrived a woman told them her boyfriend had punched her several times in the face while they were in her car at the intersection of Stanley Avenue and Brandt Street, according to a police report on the incident.

The victim told officers her boyfriend pulled the car into a parking lot of a bar and told her, “this is where I’m going to kill you,” according to the report.

The woman said her boyfriend then reached into the back seat of the car for a baseball bat. That is when she got out of the car and tried to run for help.

She said her boyfriend then hit her three times in the nose and mouth, then began punching her in the left side of her head. The woman told police she believed she blacked out at that time.

A bartender at the business called 911 after the victim ran inside asking for police. The bartender told officers she heard a woman screaming for help outside and went out to look. When she went outside she saw a woman sitting on the side of the building with a bloody nose.

According to the bartender, the victim said her boyfriend beat her and took her car.

The woman was taken to Grandview Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

No arrests have been made in this case.

