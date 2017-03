DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police responding to a stabbing call say a woman was actually hurt during a robbery.

Officers went to the 1300 block of West Riverview Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a head injury. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where her condition is unknown.

Police say the woman was not stabbed, but was hurt during the robbery. There’s no word on what was taken.

Police haven’t released suspect information yet.